AUBURN — DeKalb County 4-H Council food stands manager Linda Carunchia is busy at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, preparing for the upcoming Free Fall Fair.
The DeKalb County 4-H Council operates two food stands on the fairgrounds on South Union Street. One is near the 14th Street entrance, and another is to the south near the livestock buildings.
Last year, the 4-H Council doubled the size of the north stand, which was so small that only four people could work on a shift. This year the 4-H Council is increasing the size of the pavilion at the south stand and reorganizing the interior for more efficient use of space. Both stands have the same wide variety of items on their menus, but the famous “Fair Pork Burger” is what they are known for.
“Thanks to donations from numerous area farmers and sponsors, we are able to keep our prices low for our patrons and 4-H families,” Carunchia said.
The “Fair Pork Burger” began decades ago and has grown in popularity to more than 6,700 sold in 2018. Proceeds from the two stands help fund a large portion of the entire DeKalb County 4-H program. The 4-H Council receives $3,000 per year in tax funding and must raise the remainder of its $105,000 budget through fundraising and other 4-H activities. A small percentage of the annual 4-H Livestock Auction is returned to the 4-H Council and earmarked as capital improvement funding.
Since 2017 alone, the council has spent more than $50,000 on improvements at the fairgrounds, including both food stand remodels, new restrooms, a kitchen remodel and LED lighting in the 4-H Exhibit Hall, new grounds lighting and an upgrade to the public address system.
The 4-H food stands are looking for workers during the fair. People do not have to be in 4-H to work in the food stands. Businesses are encouraged to sign up a group of five or six workers for a shift and wear their business logo shirts and hats. Plenty of shifts still are available for 2019.
Anyone interested may contact Carunchia by email at markandlindac@gmail.com or call/text 343-8793.
