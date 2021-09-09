AUBURN — A Topeka woman was placed on probation for 10 years and must spend a period of time in the DeKalb County Community Corrections residential placement program and then on home detention for dealing in methamphetamine, DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm ordered Wednesday.
Kristina Trittipo of the 100 block of South Main Street, Topeka, pleaded guilty to the Level 2 felony as part of a plea agreement that left sentencing open to the court. A Level 2 felony carries a possible penalty of 10 to 30 years.
Grimm ordered that Trittipo spend the first two years of probation in the community corrections facility. That will allow her to continue to work, Grimm noted. After serving that portion of the sentence, she will be placed on home detention for an additional two years. For the remaining six years, Trittipo will be on reporting probation.
As part of the plea agreement, a separate case involving a charge of dealing 5-10 grams of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, was dismissed.
Grimm asked Trittipo if she understood what he had done in crafting her sentence.
“Yes, and I thank you,” said Trittipo, who earlier in the hearing said she would accept “full punishment” from Grimm for her actions.
Trittipo admitted selling 14 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant for $500.
Under questioning from her attorney, Stephanie Hamilton, Trittipo described her downward spiral in a life of drug addiction, recovery, and subsequent relapses.
Trittipo had been charged in Noble County with Class B felony dealing in methamphetamine, which was dismissed after she completed the Noble County drug court program, the court heard.
Since her arrest in the DeKalb County case, Trittipo has completed a program at Serenity House, obtained her associate degree, taken parenting classes, obtained employment, found faith, serves as a sponsor to five women and attends meetings and events, donating her time and money to addiction recovery, she said.
When asked why, this time, things will be different, Trittipo said, “I have a different outlook this time …. I’m not going to use drugs, ever.”
The court heard testimony from Trittipo’s work supervisor. He said Trittipo is a good person and is very valuable to the company.
“I believe in her,” he added.
Trittipo’s sponsor, a skills coach mentor, said she is confident in Trittipo’s ability to remain sober.
DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner acknowledged Trittipo has done “a lot of great things” in the past three years but noted that she relapsed after completing the drug court program in Noble County.
“She didn’t just relapse,” Winebrenner added. “She dealt to other people.”
Winebrenner recommended that Trittipo receive the advisory 17 1/2-year sentence, and be placed in a rehabilitation program while incarcerated that would allow her to seek a sentence modification on completion.
Hamilton asked the court to impose a completely suspended sentence, as recommended in a DeKalb County Probation Department presentence report.
In arriving at his sentencing decision, Grimm expressed concern that Trittipo had the opportunity to participate in a drug court program, facing “substantially similar” charges.
“Yes, you’ve gained ground and done things that are certainly impressive,” Grimm said of Trittipo’s more recent steps she has taken in her life.
However, he added, “You were given this amazing opportunity (in Noble County) … and here we are again.”
He acknowledged that the recommendations of the probation department and Winebrenner both were “conscientious” but went on to tell Trittipo, “I’m not going to do either one of them, because I don’t think that’s what I should do with you.”
He said he hopes Trittipo will continue to provide services to other in the community, as she has described.
“I very much want you to succeed,” he told her.
