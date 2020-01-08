AUBURN — Since he won election Nov. 5, the most frequent questions for new Auburn Mayor Mike Ley have been about the City-Wide Movement, he said Tuesday.
The movement is “the number one thing by far I’ve been asked about, maybe 5-to-1,” he told Auburn Common Council during his first meeting as mayor.
The City-Wide Movement aims to bring together the business, education, nonprofit, government and health care sectors to work on systemic issues in a community such as addiction, domestic violence, homelessness and mental illness, Ley told the council.
“I personally feel there’s a need to address those issues. … I sense others feel it, too,” the mayor said.
Ley embraced the City-Wide Movement late in his election campaign for mayor and spoke about it first in his victory speech on the election night.
Ley has attended several meetings of the City-Wide Movement in Fort Wayne, where it has been growing for two years. It conducts monthly prayer meetings and occasional larger rallies that have attracted more than 600 people.
Tuesday, Ley invited council members and other residents to join him for the movement’s next prayer meeting, Wednesday from 7-8 a.m. in the Mirro Center on the Parkview Regional Medical Center campus in Fort Wayne.
Ley said he and four other local residents met recently at Parkview with City-Wide Movement leaders “to learn how to begin to organize it” in Auburn.
Ley said the local group invited 15 more people to join the Mirro Center gathering Wednesday, so a total of 20 people from Auburn plan to attend. He said they have been offered a private room at Parkview to meet afterward and “share our thoughts about what we just experienced.”
Ley said five Auburn churches have contacted him the City-Wide Movement, and the local ministerial association has invited him to speak about it.
He described for the council an incident when a woman came to his business office Nov. 12 with tears in her eyes because there was no housing available in Auburn for homeless women on a frigid night.
Ley said he does not know what direction the City-Wide Movement will take in Auburn, but he added, “I’m really excited about it, and I know others are, too.”
