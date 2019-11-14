AUBURN — A half-dozen street projects for 2020 received attention from the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety at its meeting Thursday morning in City Hall.
The board also heard an update on the rebuilding of the Wayne Street-Auburn Drive intersection.
The board awarded contracts for two projects on the city’s west side.
Reconstruction of Touring Drive will rebuild the street between 7th and 15th streets, not including the intersections. Crosby Excavating won the job with its bid of $387,301.
North Street will be milled and resurfaced from Grandstaff Drive to 200 feet east of Indiana Avenue, including both intersections. API Construction received that contract for its bid of $461,808.
The contractors can perform the work at any time during 2020, said City Engineer Steve Klein. He said the flexible schedules likely resulted in lower prices.
Last summer, the board rejected bids to complete the projects in 2019, because the prices were well above engineer estimates. The bids were received in June, when contractors already were busy with other projects.
Klein said the Touring Drive price now is $42,000 lower, and the North Street project will cost $106,000 less than the previous bids.
“It was worth it to wait five months,” Klein said about the new prices.
Auburn will use its recent $494,863 Community Crossings grant from the state to help pay for the two projects.
Klein also received approval to obtain price quotes on four more projects for 2020:
• installing concrete curbs and accessibility improvements at five intersection on South Van Buren Street, from 8th through 12th street;
• milling and resurfacing pavement on South Van Buren Street, from south of 7th Street to 14th Street, and on a section of North Dewey Street in the Bridgewater neighborhood, south of Morningstar Road;
• total reconstruction of two blocks of West 14th Street near McKenney-Harrison Elementary School, from Indiana Avenue to Van Buren Street, not including intersections or curbs; and
• milling and binder patching of Center Street from Old Brick to just north of Feller Funeral Home and Old Brick Road from Center Street to t200 feet south of Ashwood Drive.
Klein said reconstruction of the Wayne Street-Auburn Drive intersection in south Auburn should be completed before Thanksgiving.
Curbs on the northeast corner of the intersection were scheduled to be completed Thursday. Asphalt binder will be laid Monday and Tuesday next week. Southwest-corner curbs will be installed Wednesday, with more asphalt binder applied Nov. 21 and 22.
Milling of pavement is scheduled for Nov. 25 with asphalt surfacing planned for Nov. 26.
“The intersection will not be shut down. It will be a little slower,” Klein said.
Traffic signals are scheduled to be reinstalled sometime in December.
“We might have the intersection reactivated by January” with traffic signals operating, Klein said.
New delineators restricted left turns on 7th Street, west of Grandstaff Drive, were scheduled to be installed Thursday and Friday of this week, Klein reported.
In another street-related matter, the board approved creating a second handicapped parking spot on 12th Street along the north side of Eckhart Public Library.
Street Department Superintendent Bill Brandon received authorization to seek price bids on four new dump trucks equipped for snow removal. He said they would replace 1991 and 1992 models in the city’s fleet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.