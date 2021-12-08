AUBURN — A Garrett man was sentenced to eight years behind bars Tuesday for the rape of a 15-year-old girl who was unaware of his actions.
Kaleb Hall, of the 800 block of South Lee Street, pleaded guilty to rape when the victim is unaware of the defendant’s actions, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Hall to 10 years in prison, with eight years to serve and two years suspended. The plea agreement called for any executed time to be capped at eight years. Hall was placed on probation for two years.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, in April of 2019, Hall, then age 17, and the victim, then age 15, had consumed alcohol at a home in Garrett. The victim told police Hall assisted her upstairs and placed her in bed. She said Hall began kissing and touching her without her consent and she attempted to push him off. Hall then engaged in sexual conduct with the victim and she blacked out from pain and alcohol consumption, the affidavit said. When she regained consciousness, they were on the floor, the affidavit said.
During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, the victim told the court of the lasting effects Hall’s actions have had on her.
Among other things, the victim said, is the loss of her sense of safety. She told the court she still has nightmares.
“It affects me every second of my life,” she said.
“This will weigh on me until the day I die.”
Addressing the victim and her family, Hall broke down in tears.
“I’m so sorry,” he said.
“I wish I could take it back … I know everybody has been affected by this.”
DeKalb County Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Byanski said Hall’s acknowledgment of his actions Tuesday was the only time Hall had shown regret or sorrow for what he did.
Byanski noted a sentencing submission memorandum prepared by Hall’s attorney, Allen Stout, stated, “The victim’s alcohol consumption which rendered her unconscious was self-induced,” offering it as a mitigator.
Byanski argued that whether the intoxication was self-induced is not relevant.
“There’s nothing that gives a person the right to force themself on another person,” Byanski said.
“It just sickens me to read that line.”
Squiller said Hall “egregiously violated” his position of trust relative to the victim, adding that he helped her to bed, knowing she was completely vulnerable.
“It’s very clear that this situation resulted in severe trauma to the victim,” Squiller added.
As part of the plea agreement, a charge of sexual battery, a Level 6 felony, was dismissed.
Squiller ordered that Hall be taken into custody immediately following the sentencing hearing.
