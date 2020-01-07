GARRETT — Six people were apprehended on various charges around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Garrett Police Department.
Garrett Police officers were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Auburn Police Department’s Emergency Response Team in serving a search warrant for stolen firearms at a house in the 300 block of South Lee Street.
Police said numerous adults and juveniles were located in the home. Police said they recovered stolen firearms and illegal narcotics.
Six people were taken into custody:
• Dexter E. Sexton Jr., 21, of Garrett, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; two counts of theft, each a Level 6 felony; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor;
• Nicolas L.W. Stotelmyer, 20, of Garrett, has been charged with four counts of theft, each a Level 6 felony;
• Chad E. Boyll Jr., 19, of Garrett; Logan M. Little, 19, of Angola; Devin J. Cusick, 18, of Garrett; and Sage R. Morningstar, 18, of Garrett, each has been charged with illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, a Class C misdemeanor.
