AUBURN — The steel is in place and the equipment is on site.
Soon, a local retailer will be gaining significant square footage with an expansion.
KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Service opened some 17 years ago as a motorcycle shop specializing in custom cycles. Today, its business has grown into so much more.
A new addition to the retail shop, located at 521 Ley Drive, will add square footage needed to the showroom and service area.
Clifford Coon, general manager, said the new expansion will be a 40-foot by 60-foot addition to the rear of the facility. Once the expansion is complete, the main showroom of the business will be renovated to allow for additional space.
“It is kind of exciting,” he said. “The community has been amazing over the years.
“The expansion will simply give us room to work,” Coon added.
Work on the project is expected to begin within the next week, with hopes of it being completed by spring so renovations to the current building can be made.
Today, the business owned by Jeff Lindblom, who sells a wide variety of pre-owned motorcycles, sport utility vehicles, golf carts, electric bicycles and electric scooters.
Coon said as more and more communities become golf cart friendly and UTV friendly, the popularity to the vehicles continues to grow. One thing he stresses to all those looking to ride these vehicles on public roadways is the importance of headlights, turn signals and working break and tail lights.
Over the years, KDZ Motorcycle Sales & Service has been a big supporter of local charities, including its yearly donations to Hearten House.
“It is nice to be able to give back we are very family oriented,” he said.
