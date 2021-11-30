AUBURN — A presentation of 30 influential people of DeKalb County will be performed on Friday and Saturday at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Performance times are 9:30-11:30 a.m. on both days.
A partnership between the museum and DeKalb High School welcomes the New Tech Media Lit class as students come to life and share their original stories and historical knowledge of the county’s history.
The public is invited to walk through history as actors celebrate and remember some of DeKalb County’s citizens in an original production, “Cedar Creek Anthology.”
“Wax-figure” actors will bring to life the stories of significant Auburn Automobile Company figures along with others who helped make the county what it is today.
“This is a chance to see some of the area’s lesser-known historical figures and really learn about the wonderful history of this region in a way you can’t get anywhere else,” said museum education and programs manager Elyse Faulkner.
As visitors walk around the museum, they will encounter characters such as professional baseball player Nemo Leibold from Butler; Oscar Zeider, the insane brother of MLB player Rollie Zeider; Jaynie “Red” Krick of the All-American Girls’ Professional Baseball League; Martha Falka of Martha’s Popcorn; silent film legend John Bowersox; E.L. Cord, John Zimmerman, Gordon Buehrig, August and Fred Duesenberg and Alan Leamy of automobile fame; and many others. Ring the bell and listen as they come to life and tell their stories.
“The kids have worked hard. We would love for them to have a number of guests wandering through the museum to listen to their stories,” said New Tech media lit teacher Cynthia Boyd.
Admission is free with a ticket. Tickets are available and may be picked up at the DeKalb High School main office, 9th Street Brew Coffee House, Wible Realty, Eckhart Public Library and Willenar Genealogy Center or by calling Cindy Boyd or Briana Schrock at DeKalb High School, 920-1012, ext. 2187
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.