MERRILLVILLE — Thursday evening, approximately 40 NIPSCO employees from northern Indiana traveled east to assist with the Hurricane Isaias restoration efforts.
At the time, an estimated 3.7 million customers across the East Coast had remained without power since Tuesday evening.
The NIPSCO employees volunteered to provide aid and will assist Eversource, which serves several of the areas most impacted by the storm — including Connecticut, where NIPSCO crews will be stationed.
“We are proud that NIPSCO employees will aid in the restoration efforts caused by the hurricane and tornadoes that severely affected the East Coast,” said Phil Winter, director of electric line operations. “We have been working hard to keep all of our valued employees safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and have enacted additional precautions to protect these employees during departure, repair response and return to Indiana.”
The NIPSCO team is prepared to lend assistance with patrolling lines, surveying damage and repairing broken poles and downed lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.