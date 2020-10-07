AUBURN — An ordinance establishing rules for the new Eckhart Skate Park passed its first reading by the Auburn Common Council on Tuesday night.
The new skate park opened Sept. 4 on the site of the former city swimming pool.
The ordinance says the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department and/or the City of Auburn Police Department may issue no-trespass orders to individuals who violate the rules set forth herein. Violations of no-trespass orders may lead to arrest and criminal charges being filed against the violator, the ordinance warns.
A violation of the ordinance can lead to a fine of up to $100. A person committing a third offense within two years could be fined $1,000.
The list of 21 rules contained in the ordinance:
1. Park hours shall be from 7 a.m. to sunset.
2. Only skateboards, in-line skates, manual powered scooters, quad skates, and bicycles are permitted within the skate park. No remote-control devices, motorized devices, or other mechanical or motor-powered devices shall be allowed to operate on or within the skate park.
3. Riders are encouraged to wear proper safety gear.
4. Children under 12 must be supervised by an adult age 18 or above.
5. Shoes must be worn at all times.
6. All metal pegs must be removed.
7. No foreign obstacles are permitted within the complex, such as ramps, rails or similar items.
8. Skate or ride in designated areas only.
9. No graffiti, tagging, accelerants, or waxing allowed.
10. Horseplay, roughhousing, and/or violence are not permitted.
11. No profanity, alcohol, drugs, smoking, or vaping of any kind is allowed within the skate park.
12. Food and drink are only allowed in designated spectator areas.
13. No glass in or around the skating area.
14. Spectators must stay off skating surfaces and watch from designated spectator areas.
15. No amplified music allowed.
16. Any scheduled event or contest must be approved or permitted by the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.
17. Vendors are prohibited from accessing the skate park unless it is approved by the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.
18. The facility shall not be used when surfaces are wet or during inclement weather.
19. No skating or riding on frozen surfaces allowed.
20. No mechanical or chemical means of snow or ice removal shall be allowed.
21. No pets shall be allowed within the skate park premises.
The ordinance calls for this warning to be posted at the skate park: “Use of this extreme sport area involves the risk of serious injury or death. Any user of this facility acknowledges these risks and assumes the risk of injury or death while using this facility. The only way to avoid the risk of serious injury or death is to not participate in the extreme sport activity provided at this facility.”
