A nationwide movement Not just church leaders
featured
New mayor wants to build a movement
DAVE KURTZ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Gallops truck stop opens in Kendallville
- Smaltz glad for chance to meet with teachers
- Hamilton school board celebrates referendum win
- Hamilton school board celebrates referendum win
- Visit to border provides drug enforcement lessons
- COA development plan approved
- New mayor wants to build a movement
- Eastside girls shut down Leo
Most Popular
Articles
- Angola getting Safe Haven Baby Box
- West Noble closes for Red for Ed, cites personnel shortage
- Wolcottville man jailed on auto theft charges
- Sutton's Deli holding benefit for Jenny Boleyn
- LaGrange County horse rescue saga continues
- Student plants seed for warm clothing drive
- Sneak peek at Portillo's in Fort Wayne
- Local teachers join state rally
- Library sets Dec. 11 date for closing temporary location
- Traffic stops led to Avilla drug arrests
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.