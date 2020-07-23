AUBURN — One man has been hospitalized after a police-action shooting during the course of a traffic stop on Auburn’s south side around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
His condition is not known. The names of the wounded man and the officer involved have not been released.
Numerous police cars and yellow police tape blocked off the intersection of Phillip Street and DeKalb Avenue, one block north of Auburn Drive, after the incident.
“Indiana State has been called in by the Auburn Police Department to investigate a police-action shooting that occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. this morning at the corner of Phillip and DeKalb Avenue,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker.
“During the course of the traffic stop, at close proximity, the male, the driver of that motorcycle, brandished what appeared to be — and what we now know — a handgun,” he said. “The officer discharged at least one round from his duty weapon.”
As the police officer approached, the man hopped off the motorcycle and pointed the handgun at the officer, the state police spokesman said.
Police said the male motorcycle operator was struck by the gunshot and was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment. A female passenger on the motorcycle and the police officer were not struck and were not injured.
Walker said police were making a traffic stop of the motorcycle after witnessing a violation. The motorcycle operator was reported to have a suspended license, he added.
Backup officers from the Auburn Police Department arrived and began providing first aid to the injured male until medics arrived to take over his care.
Walker said Auburn Police Department policy requires an officer involved in a police-action shooting to be placed on administrative leave. “That’s my understanding, that’s what’s going to happen at this point in time,” Walker stated.
“This is an active, ongoing investigation,” he added. “There’s been no charges filed yet. This investigation will be handled by Indiana State Police. Once we have a complete and thorough investigation done, that will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office for the determination of charging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.