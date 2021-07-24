GARRETT — Nicole Croy, a local photographer and photography educator at Carroll High School and Grace College, will be the featured artist at a new exhibit at the Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St.
The exhibit runs Friday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 29.
Croy has a BFA in photography from Ball State University and an MFA in photography from the University of Saint Francis.
Making pinhole cameras out of simple household objects and “chasing light as the sun rakes across the sky” is her obsession. She started out by making pinhole cameras from cardboard boxes and has since graduated to making them from metal containers.
Croy has even received a grant to build a camera from a 12-foot box truck that produced images 4-foot by 8-foot in size.
In the past seven years, Croy has created over 2,000 solargraphy images that allow her to record the sun’s light trail across the sky for a day, a month or a year at a time. The colors are natural and remain a mystery, which makes this process even more fascinating.
Some of her most recent images have been created as they are attached to her bicycle or attached to the front of a tour bus as it made its way through the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. Croy’s love of travel and using solargraphy together make for adventures that record the world around her, and in turn, let us share her vision.
Croy will offer a pinhole camera workshop from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5 at the museum. Details to follow on social media and online at garrettmuseumofart.org.
Carroll High School photo exhibit
An exhibition of some of the best photographic works of art from Carroll High School photography students that were created during one of the most difficult years of teaching and learning will also be featured at the same time as Croy’s exhibit.
Some of the works have fascinating backstories; some artists explored what isolation and loneliness felt like, while some conveyed a distinct mood or state of mind. Some celebrated life, while others reflected a darkness. Students range from Photography 1 to AP Photography. Media includes anything from an iPhone, digital camera and using the scanner as a camera.
Spotlight Gallery features mother, son
Mindy Bermes and her son, Darren, will be showing off their artistic talents with paintings and woodworking.
Bermes is a Fort Wayne native who will be exhibiting her watercolors, oils and acrylics. In addition, her hand-painted note cards have been a popular seller at the museum and at the museum’s pop-up galleries in Auburn. Creative since childhood, she comes from a line of artists that included watercolorists and a woodcarver.
Her son, Darren, is a student at New Haven High School and considers his mother a big influence on his creativity. He began carving in 2019 and graduated to a lathe that he made by hand. He now has a real lathe, thanks to his parents, and has been honing his craft ever since. This is Darren’s first exhibit and he hopes to continue to grow in this field.
The exhibit runs from July 30-Aug. 29 with an opening reception from 6-8 p.m. July 30. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Other hours are by appointment.
For more information, call 704-5400, visit the museum’s website at garrettmuseumofart.org, Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook or @_gmoa.
