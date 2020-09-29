AUBURN — A Hudson man was ordered to serve five years in prison followed by five years of probation by Judge Kevin Wallace during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Brian Phillips of the 4700 block of West C.R. 700 South was found guilty of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, after a three-day jury trial in August.
Phillips’ attorney, William Joseph Carlin, said Phillips maintains his innocence and has expressed a desire to appeal. Carlin noted that all the sentence is suspendable.
DeKalb County Deputy Prosecutor Erik Weber argued a 20-year prison sentence would be appropriate given Phillips’ criminal history. He said Phillips’ delinquent behavior has worsened over the years, and progress has not been made.
“It appears that nothing by way of successful rehabilitation has occurred,” Weber said, adding that Phillips’ behavior is “going in the wrong direction.”
Wallace sentenced Phillips to 10 years in prison on the dealing charge and five years in prison on the possession charge. He ordered that the sentences be served at the same time and that five years be suspended.
“I don’t take quite as severe outlook on Mr. Phillips as perhaps has been suggested,” Wallace said.
Phillips received credit against the sentence for 11 days served in jail while the case was pending.
