Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 22-24, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Matthew Cooper, 31, of the 300 block of West 15th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Feb. 22 by Auburn Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Desmond Kenner, 32, of the 2300 block of Whitemore Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:16 p.m. Feb. 22 by Garrett Police on charges of carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; and operating a vehicle with no insurance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lauren Wachtman, 63, of the 900 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Feb. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
