Library planning The Gathering draft event
AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is partnering with Gauntlet Hobbies to host a Magic: The Gathering draft event on Saturday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Close Community Room of the Main Library. Sign-in will be from 9-10 a.m.
Each player will receive three free draft booster packs from the new Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth set, construct their decks via a draft, and play three games in a Swiss-style (no elimination) 1 vs. 1 tournament.
Multiple experienced Magic players will be on hand to assist new players and/or compete with experienced ones, so feel free to bring card sleeves, dice, or just yourself. Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Seating will be limited, so interested players should register at the library’s website, epl.lib.in.us, or by emailing Zach at zheimach@epl.lib.in.us.
