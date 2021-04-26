WATERLOO — S.R. 427 will be closed between Waterloo and Hamilton next month, while crews replace drainage pipes in several locations between the two towns, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
Work will start on or after Monday, May 3, and last approximately three weeks. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.
During the closure, drivers should use the posted detour of S.R. 1 and U.S. 6, INDOT said.
Motorists are reminded to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near work zones.
Motorists in northeast Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions and traffic alerts any time on:
• Facebook: facebook.com/INDOTNortheast;
• Twitter: @INDOTNortheast;
• CARS 511: indot.carsprogram.org; and
• the INDOT Mobile App from the iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android.
