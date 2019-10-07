WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Health Department will sponsor a drive-through, free flu vaccine clinic and food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DeKalb High School parking lot.
The vaccine available will be only for adults 18 years of age and older. Free flu vaccine for DeKalb County school-aged children and their families will be available at separate events.
At the Oct. 16 clinic, regular, quadrivalent vaccine will be available, and a higher-dose vaccine will be on hand for vaccinations in which it would be appropriate. Vaccine will be administered until 2 pm or the supply is gone.
Participants will drive through a series of stations, receive their flu vaccine in the arm (the department asks that people remember to wear short sleeves) and drive away.
For those interested, freewill donations of dried foods, canned goods or cash will be collected for the Community Care Food Pantry at the Garrett United Methodist Church.
The point-of-distribution site being used for this clinic is a layout that could be used for an emergency situation in the county. It would be used to distribute medications, supplies and other needs. The department’s goal is to have as many people as possible come through the point-of-distribution for their flu shots. Familiarity with the setup will make the county more prepared for an actual emergency.
“The Health Department and Homeland Security will work together during the clinic to roll out all of our preparedness equipment. The drive through clinic will allow us to make sure everything is in good working order. Our staff and volunteers will have an opportunity to practice preparedness for the day,” said County Health Nurse Cheryl Lynch, RN. “Feel free to contact the Health Department at 925-2220 if you have any questions.”
The drive-through clinic is supported by Parkview DeKalb Hospital and the DeKalb County Central United School District,
The Health Department is also hosting a free flu-only vaccine clinic for DeKalb County school-age children and their families on Thursday from 3-6 p.m. The vaccine will be administered to walk-ins (no appointments will be taken), on a first come, first served basis until the vaccine is gone.
On Monday, Oct. 21, from 9:30-11 a.m. walk-ins may come for just the flu vaccine. In the afternoon on Oct. 21, appointments only will be taken from 1-3:45 p.m. for free flu vaccine.
