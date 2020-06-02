AUBURN — Election Day voting will take place today from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For the first time, DeKalb County voters will cast their ballots at vote centers.
Registered voters may vote at any vote center that is convenient for them. DeKalb County voters no longer are restricted to specific polling locations.
Election Day polling vote centers will be at the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
There will be no voting in the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Voters are encouraged to wear masks when voting in person at the polls and to adhere to social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between themselves and others at polling locations.
The JAM Center is updating its procedures for the primary election to help keep voters and those using JAM safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The election will still take place inside the gymnasium at the JAM Center, as it has in years past. For this election, designated parking will be available on the west side of the parking lot nearest the gym for those coming to vote. Voters will then need to follow signs and enter the doors on the west side of the gym. Social distancing will be practiced within the voting center and masks are encouraged.
The front entrances will only be available for voters needing handicap accessibility, and anyone entering through the front doors will need to wear a face mask and follow all other JAM Center procedures.
DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright said her office mailed 3,270 absentee ballots and as of Monday afternoon there were only 271 outstanding. Another 635 people voted early in person, she added.
Mail-in ballots must have been received by noon today in order to be counted. Voters can hand-deliver them to the Clerk’s Office in the DeKalb County Courthouse, Albright said.
“If a voter decides not to complete their absentee ballot, they can bring the ballot to their Election Day polling place, surrender it to the inspector, sign the electronic poll book and vote in person on the voting machine. The absentee ballot must be surrendered, or else the voter will only be able to vote provisionally,” Albright said.
“This is a primary election, which means it’s a major political party nomination election, and under state law a voter must request either a Democrat or Republican ballot in order to cast their vote. There is no independent ballot. Voters who choose not to vote in the primary can vote in the general election in November. That’s a question we have been getting a lot. Many voters think if they don’t vote in a primary they can’t vote in the general election, which is false.”
Voters will need to present their government-issued photo identification when voting in person.
Albright reminds the public that electioneering is strictly prohibited within 50 feet of the polling entrance. Indiana law defines electioneering as the activity of trying to persuade people to support or oppose a particular political party, candidate or public question in any manner.
“This includes wearing or displaying an article of clothing, hat, sign, button, etc. that states the name of any political party or includes the name, picture, photograph or other likeness of any currently elected federal, state, county or local official. A person who commits electioneering within the polls or the chute commits a Class A misdemeanor,” Albright said.
Today’s DeKalb County primary election will feature contested Republican races for two county commissioner seats, county council and county recorder.
Larry L. Dove and Todd R. Sanderson are seeking the nomination for DeKalb County Commissioner Northeast District. Michael “Mike” Watson and Kevin M. Webb are running as Republican candidates for DeKalb County Commissioner Southeast District. None of the candidates is an incumbent.
Incumbent Northeast District Commissioner Jackie Rowan and Southeast District Commissioner Don Grogg are not seeking re-election.
In the race for DeKalb County Council at-large, voters will select three candidates from a four-way lineup of Martha “Marty” Grimm, Bob Krafft and Dave Yarde, all incumbents, and Amy Prosser.
In the Republican primary race for DeKalb County Recorder, Ryan L. Openlander will face fellow Republican candidate Leta Hullinger. Neither is an incumbent.
In the Republican primary race for U.S. Representative 3rd District, incumbent Rep. Jim Banks will face challenger Christopher “Chris” Magiera. The Democratic primary for the 3rd District nomination will see a four-way race between Carlos Marcano Jr., Thomas Allan Schrader, Chip Coldiron and Jean-Paul (JP) B. Kalonji.
Republican incumbent C. Susan Glick is being challenged for the state Senate District 13 seat by Jeffrey W. Wible. District 13 includes Garrett, Corunna and rural areas in the western townships of DeKalb County.
Other DeKalb County Republican incumbents seeking re-election are Clerk Holly Albright, Surveyor Michael C. Kline and Treasurer Sandra S. Wilcox.
Adam Squiller is seeking the Republican nomination for DeKalb Superior Court Judge. That position currently is held by Judge Kevin Wallace, who has announced he will retire from the bench at the end of the year.
Other candidates who have filed in DeKalb County races are:
State Representative District 52 — Ben Smaltz (R).
Republican precinct committee persons: Butler 2 — Kerry Staller; Concord — Mary Simcox; Fairfield — Patrick Hunter and Darin Yarian; Franklin — Nancy Renner; Grant 1 — Jess Jessup; Grant 2 — Karen (Pepple) Bishop; Grant 3 — Joshua Caudill; Jackson North — Sunny K. Liddell; Jackson South — Dennis K. Kruse; Keyser 1 — Amy Demske; Keyser 2 — Mandy Thomas and Joe Carlin; Keyser 3 — Tara Lilly; Keyser 4 — Megan Carlin and Kathryn Sattison; Keyser 5 — Dave Yarde; Richland — James Stahl; Smithfield East — William “Bill” VanWye; Smithfield West — Matthew Ring; Spencer — Robert Wilder; Stafford — Gregory Hook and Amy Prosser; Union 1 — Craig Bassett; Union 2 — Norman Hartman and Michael Makarewich; Union 3 — Jackie Rowan; Union 5 — Richard (Rick) Ring; Union 6 — Tom Shawver; Union 7 — Dave Bundy; Union 8 — Dennis Ketzenberger; Union 9 — Martha “Marty” Grimm; Union 10 — Pamela K. Scranton; Union 11 — Dennis K. “Matthew” Kruse II; Wilmington 1 — Nora McCann and Ron Walter; Wilmington 4 — Dale Rigg.
Republican state convention delegates: Emily Jo Drayna; Wayne Funk; Larry W. Getts Jr.; Margaret Lee “Peggy” Grimm; Martha “Marty” Grimm; Paxton Hefty; Patrick Jessup; Dennis K. Kruse; Brad E. McDaniel; Dale Rigg; Richard “Rick” Ring; Jackie Rowan; Pamela K. Scranton; Mary Simcox; Mary M. Smaltz; and Gavin Swift.
Democratic state convention delegates: Jim Redmond; Rietha Redmond.
