AUBURN — As January approaches quickly, the DeKalb County Commissioners will continue to play the waiting game when it comes to the enforcement of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies that have over 100 employees.
The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up the issue on the validity of the executive order during a special session set to begin Jan. 7. The court said last week it would move with exceptional speed on its decision.
The executive order, which has been making its way through the courts, was set to go into effect on Jan. 4.
Under a rule published by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Nov. 5, businesses with 100 or more workers are to require employees to be vaccinated. If they are not, they would need to be tested weekly and wear masks while working, with exceptions for those who work alone or mostly outdoors. The requirement would affect businesses with a cumulative 84 million employees, and OSHA projected it could save 6,500 lives and prevent 250,000 hospitalizations over six months.
Dotty Miller, human resources director for the county, said she has all of the paperwork in order to begin enforcement depending on how the Supreme Court rules.
“Maybe this is all for naught, but we have to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” Miller said.
She said her office hasn’t moved forward with collecting any personal data from employees on their vaccination status.
Commissioner Mike Watson said he is not in favor of collecting any information from employees unless it is necessary.
Watson said he talked with a commissioner from Steuben County who said they too are waiting to see the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court.
During the Dec. 20 commissioners’ meeting, Commissioner Todd Sanderson proposed testing all county employees on a weekly basis if the mandate is enforced.
Miller said she continues to research those options, but admits that would be hard to do because of test availability and time. The county has around 250 employees.
Sanderson said the state would have a hard time enforcing the mandate depending on the Supreme Court’s decision.
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has appealed the Sixth Circuit Court’s decision to uphold the executive order to the Supreme Court.
“These outlandish mandates will not be tolerated,” Rokita said in a press release on Dec. 17.
The court is responding to a lawsuit filed by Republican-led states, conservative groups and some businesses. They argue in part that the vaccine requirements infringe on states’ rights to regulate public health matters.
