AUBURN — Garrett Museum of Art is hosting GMoA Gallery at Buchtel House on the weekend of Nov. 27-29.
The weekend encompasses Shop Small Saturday, a national event showcasing the honest and unique visions of small, community-oriented businesses.
The three-day event in Auburn in Auburn will take place at the historic Buchtel House, 217 W. 7th St., Auburn, in the former home of Dr. Buchtel, a prominent Auburn physician.
More than 10 artists will have unique, handmade, art-related items on display.
“These perfectly giftable pieces support local artists and help DeKalb County to thrive. When shopping for gifts this holiday season, and because when you shop small and shop art, everyone wins!” the museum said in a news release.
Artists participating in the gallery are Nina Bennett, Rebecca Justice-Schaab, Toni McAlhany, Dorothy Erieau, Sandra Baughman, Kenton Yoder, Kasey Wallace, Pat Chesebrough, Sarah Chesebrough, Janice Furtner, Diane Schafer-King, Shellie Bellinger, Jim Gabbard, Mark Ober, Cynthia Gabbard, and Rhonda and Fred Inman.
Angela Green, gallery coordinator for Garrett Museum of Art, said its first pop-up gallery was well-attended, and she hopes that this can be a regularly scheduled event that will help bring local and regional art to the people of Auburn and all of DeKalb County, helping the local economy to flourish.
“The arts can bring energy and vitality to a region,” said Jim Gabbard, museum director, “We at the Garrett Museum of Art are committed to making DeKalb County a thriving art arena.”
Hours for the three day event are: Nov. 27 from noon to 5 p.m.; Nov. 28 (Shop Small Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Nov. 29 from noon to 2 p.m.
Admission will be free and open to the public.
More information about the Garrett Museum of Art is online at garrettmuseumofart.org, @_gmoa/ and the Garrett Museum of Art page on Facebook.
