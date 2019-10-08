Today
Flu Shots, 8 a.m. until noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn, by Walmart Pharmacy. No appointment necessary. Will accept Medicare and other insurance. Without insurance, the cost is $28.
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Butler Harvest Festival, 5-8 p.m. in downtown Butler.
Septic system workshop, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Haynes residence, 3535 C.R. 15, Auburn; presentations on how a septic system works and maintenance to keep it functioning properly. To RSVP, call the Soil & Water Conservation District office at 925-5620, ext. 3.
Wednesday
Yoga, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Fort Wayne Philharmonic Brass Quintet free concert, 12:15 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; no reservations needed; public welcome.
Thursday
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Girls Night Out, 5-8 p.m., downtown Auburn.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Friday
SHIP counseling, 10 a.m. to noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Waterloo Art and Farmers Market with live music, 4-7 p.m., 485 W Van Vleek St., west of downtown Waterloo.
Fish fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, U.S. 6, Corunna.
Saturday
Friends of Eckhart Public Library book sale: Friends members 9-10 a.m.; open to the public, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Library Annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic station on Van Vleek Street.
Monday
Yoga, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Bridge, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Drive-through, free flu vaccine clinic and food drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the DeKalb High School parking lot, C.R. 427, Waterloo. Vaccine administered by the DeKalb County Health Department will be available only for adults, 18 years of age and older.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Rummage and bake sale, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Low vision support group, 1:15 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group, 2 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Senior Bash, 5:30 p.m., Kruse Plaza, C.R. 11-A, Auburn; dinner, entertainment, door prizes; tickets available for $8 at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Oct. 18
Rummage and bake sale, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St.
Spaghetti supper, all you can eat, 5-7 p.m., New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart St., Waterloo. Freewill offering.
Saturday, Oct 19
Rummage and bake sale, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., 8:30 a.m. to noon.
ProFed e-Recycling Day, 9 a.m. to noon, 506 N. Grandstaff Drive, Auburn; for member and nonmember residents only. Phones, computers, keyboards, printers, stereos, TV’s, power and network cables, blenders, hair dryers and other electronic equipment may be recycled. No batteries, light bulbs or hazardous materials will be accepted.
Harvest supper, Norris Chapel Church, from 4:30 p.m. until gone at C.R. 40-A, five miles east of Auburn. A meal of ham, green beans, corn, homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, salads, cake, pie and drinks will be served for a freewill offering.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Coffee Shop Talk, 6:30 p.m., Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St.; local author Philip Gulley will speak about his most recent book, “Unlearning God,” with time for questions afterward. He will sign books for those who bring their own copies. Light refreshments will be available.
Monday, Oct. 21
Bridge, 1:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Yoga, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Oct. 25
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Giving Back, making pads for cancer patients, noon to 1 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Saturday, Oct. 26
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 8-11 a.m., DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, Auburn, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast fare will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Freewill donation. Proceeds to fund aviation scholarships.
Halloween party, 6:30-8 p.m., Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68; food, costume judging and activities. Spencerville’s trick-or-treat time will be from 5-6:30 p.m.
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 7 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Sunday, Oct. 27
“Arsenic and Old Lace,” 2 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium; tickets $7 at 920-1012, ext. 2132.
Monday, Oct. 28
Yoga, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
SHIP counseling, 9-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Princess Pancake Brunch fundraiser, hosted by Beacon Credit Union at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett. Times will be 12:30-2 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 for children and $5 for adults and are available at Beacon’s Garrett branch, 1114 S. Randolph St. Proceeds will go to benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Thanksgiving luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn. Fashion show with Christopher & Banks begins at 12:15 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.