Trine University names dean’s list
ANGOLA — Three students have been named to the dean’s list at Trine University.
Austin Antrup of St. Joe is majoring in health and physical education.
Wade Miller of Butler is majoring in finance.
Alexis Wilson of Butler is majoring in accounting.
To be named to the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.500-3.749.
