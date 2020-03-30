Police investigating possible battery
SPENCERVILLE — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a possible battery that is alleged to have taken place on Front Street in Spencerville Saturday evening.
“No one was shot,” Sheriff David Cserep said in response to Facebook postings reporting a shooting. Police are interviewing people believed to be involved in the case, Cserep said, adding that no arrests had been made as of 3:50 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.