Driver injured in single-vehicle crash
WATERLOO — An Angola teen suffered abrasions but declined medical treatment Monday after her vehicle struck a utility pole on C.R. 35 at C.R. 24, the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Emily J. Sauber, 18, of the 500 block of Northcrest Road, Angola, was driving north on C.R. 35 in her 2000 Mitsubishi Galante just before 2:30 p.m.
According to a crash report, Sauber told police she had been looking at her GPS and saw that it indicated a curve ahead. Police said as she started into the curve, she glanced at her GPS to see if it would indicate a turn. Sauber looked up just as her vehicle struck a NIPSCO utility pole located at the northeast corner of the intersection.
Police said the Sauber vehicle also struck a stop sign pole just east of the utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on the east side of C.R. 35. Sauber was trapped inside as the driver’s door would not open due to damage.
Police said a passerby stopped to aid and was able to get the door open. Police said Sauber suffered a slight abrasion to her right ankle and the front of her throat, with redness on her left arm. An ambulance crew examined Sauber, but police said she declined medical treatment.
Police estimated total damage to be between $2,501-$5,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.