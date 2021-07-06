AUBURN — There will be a wide variety of events upcoming this weekend at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater.
The activities kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. with the Joey O Band. This will be the band’s only concert this year. After concentrating on his other band Start Me Up a Rolling Stones tribute band for the past several years this will be the only appearance for the Joey O Band this year.
The concert is sponsored by Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater. Gates open at 6 p.m., admission is free, but donations are accepted.
On Saturday the Shifters Car Club will return to the theater’s grounds for the second year for the 9th annual charity car show. The show opens at 8 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. Vehicle registration is $10 and trophies will be awarded to the top 40 vehicles.
To close out the weekend the Auburn Community Band will perform at 6 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m. The Auburn Community Band is under the direction of Don Riley.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The theater is located at 301 S. Center Street, Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.