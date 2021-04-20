Parenting-time issues are another common co-parenting challenge, and you may recognize this in your own co-parenting.
There are so many challenges, but some of the common challenges related to parenting time involve a non-custodial parent not exercising visitation time. This is pretty common, and a challenge that creates anger and emotion, and then conflict enters into the co-parenting relationship.
Another parenting time challenge is either parent not properly informing of a delay or cancel. This challenge is an easy fix for parents who do not allow anger- and emotion-driven reaction to interfere. The easy fix is to "make a choice" (formula part No. 1) that both parents will properly inform each other of a delay for drop off, pick up, or if they need to change the scheduled day and or time.
Also in the middle of parenting-time issues is the challenge of who will schedule and or take the child(ren) to scheduled appointments. Setting a standard about parenting time is so important, and that is why separated and/or divorcing parents most probably have an outlined parenting plan attached to any final orders. Parenting plans are a great guide, but they don't always include some of the general parenting-time issue specifics, such as who will schedule medical, dental and school-related appointments, as examples.
Does your plan outline that only the custodial parent schedule those appointments? What about if a custodial parent schedules appointments for a time that the child(ren) are with their other parent? This is an easy fix too, if parents can communicate with their ex.
When this comes up in my workshop (and it does, because it is a common challenge), I often refer back to when attendees were still with their ex and may ask them if they could or would have a conversation about appointments. Here is an example for if a couple was still together having a healthy conversation about a scheduled appointment: "Hey honey, daughter has a dental appointment on Thursday. I have to work till 5 p.m. that day, so would you be able to take her?"
My point is, conversations about these things happen when parents are still together and so need to happen even if when they are no longer together. That is the dynamic of "co-parenting." It is still raising the child(ren) together (co-parenting), but just not in the same house. For that reason I say, all of the conversations that parents would deem important if they were still together, are conversations that are still important, even though no longer together.
It is very important to put in place a standard and an expectation about how to handle these challenges, especially early on after the onset of separation. The importance of these challenges increases, and the challenges can become greater, as the child(ren) get older. Part of the reason for that is, a younger child may not understand or be affected by their parents not being able to communicate about these parenting time issues, but an older child will be affected by tension and upset surrounding their parents’ inability or refusal to communicate about these types of parenting-time issues.
It is important to remember, in all of your co-parenting, that co-parenting is about and for the child(ren). Co-parent in a way that will have the least amount of tension and upset on the child(ren), that will allow them to not be involved in your co-parenting (adult) issues, that will allow them to love you both without fear guilt or disapproval, and co-parent in a way that the child(ren) will not have to recover from. The child(ren) deserve nothing less.
I hope you all have a great week.
