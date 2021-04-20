Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.