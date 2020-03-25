Officers arrest eight
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested eight people from March 19-24, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Michael Lee Yepson, 36, of the 1500 block of Spy Run Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. March 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney alleging a Community Corrections violation of dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony.
Anette Gasparini, 39, of the 6400 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was arrested at 11:49 p.m. March 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dennis Miruk, 29, of Granger, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. March 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle with intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ashley Merrill, 30, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:21 a.m. March 21 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct, all Class B misdemeanors.
Joshua Merrill, 33, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 4:10 a.m. March 21 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both Class B misdemeanors.
Lucas Raub, 27, of the 900 block of Allison Boulevard, Auburn, was arrested 12:21 p.m. March 22 by the DeKalb Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A misdemeanor level.
William Thoma, 29, of the 5100 block of C.R. 15, Garrett, was arrested at 1:50 p.m. March 23 by the Garrett Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at the Class A and Class C misdemeanor levels.
Michael Pinkerton, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney alleging a violation of pretrial release on 2019 charges of intimidation: draws or uses a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.