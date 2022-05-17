AUBURN — An Angola man received a four-year sentence for stalking from Judge Monte Brown during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Alexander Bovee, of the 200 block of East Gale Street, pleaded guilty to the Level 5 felony as part of a plea agreement.
Bovee received credit for 92 actual days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. As a term of probation, Brown ordered Bovee to have no contact with the victim except for limited communication regarding parenting the health and welfare of a child.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the victim told police she was coming from Fremont on June 23, 2020, and Bovee had followed her on Interstate 69 to see where she was going. Police found the woman was a protected person in a protective order and that Bovee was the respondent.
On June 25, 2020, police were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of South Randolph Street. According to the affidavit, Bovee had driven by the residence and stalked the victim.
Bovee’s attorney, Lisa Hanna, said Bovee has been on community corrections in Angola on other matters and had remained out of trouble, completing classes and obtaining good reviews and reports from pre-trial services.
She said Bovee is “extremely grateful” for the opportunity to enter into the plea agreement that was offered.
“It was a mistake that I made and I accept that,” Bovee said of his criminal behavior.
As part of the plea agreement, two charges of invasion of privacy, both Class A misdemeanors, and false informing, a Class B misdemeanor, were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.