AUBURN — Auburn Main Street and the Downtown Auburn Business Association have revealed their plans for this year’s “We Love Auburn” month.
February will mark the seventh time Auburn Main Street has presented “We Love Auburn” month to celebrate an entire month dedicated to bringing residents and businesses together to show their love for Auburn.
“The goal of these events is to bring the community downtown during a time of year when the community tends to suffer from ‘cabin fever,’” said Eldon Byler, president of Auburn Main Street.
February will be time to Yarn Bomb Auburn once again. Whether people are knitting, crocheting or repurposing yarn for art, all ages and experience levels are welcomed and encouraged. Yarn Bomb is a unique and whimsical way to brighten the dreary days of winter and wrap the city in a little bit of love, organizers said. Participants will find guidelines on the AMS website, AuburnMainStreet.org, or on its social media @AuburnMainStreet. People are encouraged to wrap trees, planters and event signs. Installation of yarn projects will take place Jan. 30 and will need to be removed on Feb. 27.
People can join in #FirstFridays on Feb. 5 downtown for an evening of haunted walking tours with Jill from DeKalb County Haunts. Participants will learn some history and a few haunted stories about the city’s most historic buildings. The event has become a popular tradition during “We Love Auburn” month. Tours will meet outside Jeremiah’s coffee shop at the corner of Main and 9th streets. Tours will begin at 6, 8 and 10 p.m. Freewill donations will go to Auburn Main Street.
Another major event for this year will be Auburn’s Arctic Display at The James Cultural Plaza. On Feb. 12, ice sculptors from Indiana Ice Studio will be on hand for ice sculpture demonstrations. Demonstrations will begin around 5:30 p.m. AMS is seeking area businesses, community organizations, families and individuals to sponsor the sculptures as a fundraiser for AMS’s promotional efforts. The sculptures are individually made and will include the sponsor’s lighted logo in the design. Sponsorship of a sculpture costs $500, and there are a variety of additional sponsorship opportunities available for “We Love Auburn” month, including a new, interactive ping pong ice sculpture. To explore support through sponsorship, see the website for corporate sponsorship on the main page at AuburnMainStreet.org or contact information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
Carriage rides are set for Feb. 12 from 6-8 p.m. and Feb. 13 from 4-6 p.m. Drivers will pick up passengers by The James Cultural Plaza on Jackson Street.
“Our hope for Valentine’s Day weekend is to encourage our community members to spoil loved ones, big and small, in downtown Auburn this year. We want to showcase our strengths and show Auburn some love,” said Amber Caccamo, an AMS board member and executive director for the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau.
Carriage rides will be first come, first served, and freewill donations will be accepted for AMS.
For those who wonder what is upstairs in all those downtown buildings, Saturday, Feb. 20, will offer a glimpse of never-before-seen second-story spaces. Upstairs Downtown is a self-guided walking tour of select properties around downtown Auburn featuring unique, must-see spaces. Tickets will be available at each tour location for $10. Tour-goers will see spaces of all kinds, learn about their unique history and gain an understanding of the importance of downtown revitalization and preservation. AMS said it thanks the Willennar Genealogy Center for providing the history for the event. People can watch the AMS website and social media pages for tour locations as details became final.
Saturday, Feb. 27, will bring the second annual Auburn Pub Crawl. T-shirts will be sold for the pub crawl, with 10-12 participating pubs. Again, people can watch the AMS website and social media page over the next few weeks for details.
“We Love Auburn month has become a true celebration of love for our community and a tradition for my family and so many others. I couldn’t be more proud of our board and committees who put in so much time to put this collaboration of events together for Auburn,” Byler said.
A full list of events for “We Love Auburn” month will be released as details become final. While several of the events are intended to be fundraisers for AMS’s downtown revitalization efforts, all are intended to drive traffic and engage the community in the downtown. For all events, AMS is asking the community to please follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines for health and safety.
For more information, people can visit the website AuburnMainStreet.org, social media @AuburnMainStreet, or send email to information@AuburnMainStreet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.