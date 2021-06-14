AUBURN — DeKalb High School’s Baron Brigade band gave a community performance Thursday at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater in Auburn.
“Thursday was a fantastic night to finally be out and perform for our community again,” said Shanna Lank, director of bands.
“Best part was we got to showcase more than just the Marching Brigade. We got to showcase jazz, guard, percussion and the marching band. These students put a lot of time and effort into everything they do, and I am thankful to have the opportunity to have them perform again.”
Lank added, “I'd like to thank everyone who was able to come out and enjoy an evening of fellowship and music along with those who sponsored baskets, gift cards and food for our event.
“The marching Brigade will break until late July, but then we will be back on our newly redone practice field prepping for a competitive marching season!”
