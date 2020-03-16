DeKalb County’s four public libraries are reacting to the coronavirus with closures and changes.
Eckhart Public Library in Auburn closed its campus at 5 p.m. Monday until further notice, and the Teen Library did not open Monday to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the library announced Monday.
No reopening date for Eckhart Public Library has been set at this time.
“Due to recommendations from medical professionals, including the Centers for Disease Control and the DeKalb County Department of Health, Eckhart Public Library is closing its library campus to patrons until further notice,” said Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees President Carolyn Foley. “We take this action with reluctance as we understand that library services are important and integral to our patrons’ lives; however, the health and safety of our patrons and staff will always be a priority at Eckhart Public Library. We will continue to work on plans to provide as many library services as possible, while obeying directives issued by Gov. Holcomb and the DeKalb County Department of Health.”
Eckhart Public Library will not have its book drop accessible at this time; patrons who have items checked out should keep those items at home until the library reopens. No materials will be due for return during the library’s closing. Digital resources through Overdrive, Libby, Hoopla, and Kanopy are available to cardholders. For more information about accessing these resources, visit epl.lib.in.us. Anyone who has trouble accessing digital resources may call 925-2414 ext. 120.
“Eckhart Public Library is proud to serve our community with opportunities for access, creativity and discovery,” the Eckhart Public Library management team said in a statement. “While this is an unprecedented situation, we are determined to find innovative ways to offer library services in a safe way. Please look to our social media and website as we share resources and services. After the fire in July 2017, we had to find a way to serve the public without our main building. This was difficult but not impossible. We are once again in a difficult situation, but we are here for you now and into the future.”
The Butler Public Library was open Monday, but closed today and will remain so until further notice, Library Director Sarah Dempsey said.
The Garrett Public Library remains open with its current hours, but all programs and meeting room reservations have been canceled through Monday, April 13, according to Director Nicholas Stephan. Computer usage is limited to students for school work purposes, he added. All toys, games and puzzles at the library have been placed in storage.
“The Garrett Public Library recognizes its role in the community to provide access to information,” Stephan said. “We’re always looking to make sure we’re making the best decisions to keep our staff and patrons safe.”
The Waterloo Grant Township Public Library remains open, but has canceled or postponed numerous activities and programs until further notice.
Canceled programs — Bridge Club, Tuesday; Bridge Club, Wednesday; Yoga, Wednesday; Sit and Stitch, Thursday; Storytime, Thursday; Furry Fables, Saturday, March 28.
Postponed Programs — Children’s Spring Time STEM, Monday, March 23; Movie: “Frozen II,” Tuesday, March 24; Teen Tie Dye, Tuesday, March 24; Spring Make and Take Craft, Wednesday, March 25; Movie: “Spies in Disguise,” Thursday, March 26; Teen Trivia, Thursday, March 26; Legos & Origami, Friday, March 27.
To be determined at a later date — Friends of the Library, Monday, March 23,, 10 a.m.; Novel Company Book Club, Tuesday, March 31, 6-7 p.m., discussing the book “The Woman in the Window,” by A.J. Finn. People may call the library at 837-4491 at a later date to verify whether these programs will take place.
Patrons of all libraries should monitor websites and social media, including kpcnews.com, for any developments.
