Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests Sept. 5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Bonnie McCreery, 51, of the 17800 block of Road 278, Cecil, Ohio, at 12:19 a.m. Sept. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelvin Williams, 21, of the 200 block of North Indiana Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 9:04 a.m. Sept. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief, both Class A misdemeanors.
Flaviano Lorenzo, 24, of the 5000 block of Daffodil Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:26 a.m. Sept. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Destiney Bowker, 23, of the 7800 block of C.R. 50, Butler, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
