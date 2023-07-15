INDIANAPOLIS — State Sens. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, and Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, have received study committee assignments in preparation for the 2024 legislative session.
Johnson will serve as a member of the interim study committee on child services and the interim study committee on public health, behavioral health and human services in preparation for the 2024 legislative session.
“Interim study committees give lawmakers time to study policy areas the Indiana General Assembly hopes to tackle during the next legislative session,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the months ahead as we study issues like child safety and mental health.”
Glick’s assignments include:
• Drainage task force;
• Interim study committee on corrections and criminal code;
• Interim study committee on public safety and military affairs;
• Legislative council; and
• Board of trustees of the State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation.
“I’m looking forward to reviewing trends with respect to criminal behavior in the corrections committee and hope to continue our work with the Drainage Task Force, which started last year,” Glick said. “This review plays an important role in helping us prepare legislation to improve public safety and provide resources for Hoosiers.”
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan legislative council, which is comprised of 16 voting members — eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives. As assistant president Pro Tempore of the Senate, Glick serves as one of the eight senators on the legislative council.
Glick represents Senate District 13, which includes LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties and the western portion of DeKalb County.
Johnson represents Senate District 14, which includes most of DeKalb County and a portion of Allen County.
To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.
To view a list of topics that will be examined by the committees, visit iga.in.gov/2023/committees/interim.
