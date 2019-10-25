12 sentenced
in court hearings
AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace sentenced 12 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Oct. 16-18.
Tavarous Ford of the 500 block of Richmond Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 240 days, which may be served on community corrections, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol content of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $100 and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Ethan Brand of the 300 block of Iwo Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol content of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation for up to one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jason Greuter of the 400 block of West King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 20 days in jail and fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Diana Myers of the 4600 block of Southwest Riley, Pleasant Lake, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 96 hours, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jaden Baker of the 5900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, received a 90-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Randy Truelove of the 300 block of North Pearl Street, Butler, was sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, for resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $1.
Tasha Robbins of the 900 block of East King Street, Garrett, received a two-year suspended sentence and two years of probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. She was fined $1.
Talon Hostetler of the 4400 block of C.R. 49, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 66 days, for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 33 days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 299 days and was fined $1.
Joshua Cusick of the 100 block of Washington Street, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jereme Ritchie of the 400 block of Freeman Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to 10 days in jail and was fined $600 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. The fine will be suspended if he pays $399 in restitution.
Brandon Carpenter of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Norman Tackett of the 300 block of South Harris Street, Bourbon, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 120 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentence may be served on community corrections. He was placed on probation through Oct. 18, 2020, and was fined $1.
