ASHLAND, Ohio — Faith Lewis of Corunna has been named to the Ashland University dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Lewis is majoring in actuarial science. She is the daughter of Shane and Amy Lewis of Corunna and a 2018 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Ashland University is a mid-sized, private university located a short distance from Akron, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio.
