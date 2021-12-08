AUBURN — Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said American Rescue Plan (ARP) dollars couldn’t have come at a better time for the city with several projects on the books.
During discussion at Tuesday night’s Auburn Common Council meeting, president Kevin Webb asked the council for any input on three projects slated for ARP dollars within the city.
With no objections from any of the council members, the list of projects will stand at this point as the city looks ahead to beginning construction on at least one of the projects. No official resolution has been voted on by the council for use of the dollars at this point. All projects are still in the discussion phase.
Mayor Ley said the top project on the list is the Union Street stormwater and sewer separation project which is set to be completed in 2022.
The project is one that has to be completed as the city is currently on an agreed order with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to end combined sewer overflows by 2028.
The project, with an estimated cost of $1.5 million, will replace the sewer and stormwater infrastructure along Union Street from 7th Street to 1st Street. After that work is complete, the city will reconstruct that portion of Union Street with Community Crossings grant funds. That project will probably be completed in 2023.
Mayor Ley said the second sewer and stormwater project which needs to be addressed is on Fulton Street by Rieke Packaging Systems. That project, with a price tag of around $850,000 to $1 million, will update stormwater drainage in the area.
“The system in that area has been at capacity for a number of years. It is time to do something with it,” Ley said.
If ARP funds are used for that project it could begin during the winter of 2022-23.
With somewhere around $2.5 million in ARP funds potentially spoken for, the city’s remaining funds will be used toward the new HELP program the city was recently awarded. The program will allow the city to double its money on a legacy project within the city through dollars from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Ley said in his view, the ARP monies are a blessing for the city.
“This will be a big benefit for the city,” he said.
In other business Tuesday night, the city moved forward with passing three ordinances which had been presented on first reading at the Nov. 16 council meeting.
The fourth item which was presented dealing with fees charged to city residents using a credit card and e-checks to pay city bills was tabled after its introduction on second reading.
Councilman Matthew Kruse motioned to table the ordinance, giving the city additional time to work out issues with the ordinance.
“I think there are a few things that we still need to determine in regards to best practices on how to allow this to be done properly,” he said.
He went on to say that he knows Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller is working with other staff on the issue.
The issue will remain on the table until it is brought back up by the council at a later meeting.
Approved on second reading was an ordinance updating the city’s fire prevention code, along with the utility budgets for 2022.
