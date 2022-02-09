WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council shortly pondered the closing of one of its at-grade railroad crossings Tuesday night, with all members coming to the same conclusion that it wasn’t in the best interest of the town.
The discussion came after the town had received a letter from Norfolk Southern asking the town to consider the closing of the Peneton Street crossing.
Town Manager Pam Howard said all of the town officials she has spoken with said it wouldn’t be a good idea to close the crossing.
Josh Caudill, a member of the council, said he didn’t believe it was a good idea to close the crossing for the safety of residents of the town.
“Once you lose a crossing, you will never get it back,” said Greg Iddings, councilman.
Norfolk Southern stated they support the Federal Rail Administration’s goal of consolidating 25% of the nation’s public at-grade crossings. All railroads in the country have been tasked, by the FRA, to work with local communities to eliminate redundant crossing or unneeded crossings.
Howard said a traffic study at the crossing showed an estimated 228 vehicles use the crossing on a daily basis. Those numbers could be a little low because the study was taken in July 2020 during the height of COVID.
The railroad offered the town $50,000 for the closing of the crossing. Norfolk Southern would perform all of the work to close the crossing.
“We have shut off things in the past that have hurt our potential growth,” said Council President Jess Jessup. “It (the crossing) is a plus for the people that live there. The only thing it will stop is they don’t have to blow their horns at the crossing.”
With the council’s “no” vote on the issue, the crossing will remain open.
Street department purchases truck
Waterloo Street Department Superintendent David Wolfe asked the council for approval to purchase a new truck for the street department during the meeting.
Wolfe presented only one bid from Jim Schmidt Chevrolet-Buick in Hicksville, Ohio for a 2022 Chevrolet pickup with a price tag of $48,075.
Wolfe said he talked with several local dealerships, but none of them were willing to give fleet discounts for the purchase of a new vehicle.
Wolfe said he talked with representatives from Ben Davis, Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge in Auburn and Kendallville and Yoder Ford in Garrett. None of them were willing to give him a price for a fleet vehicle.
He said that he was told that Ford and Dodge were no longer offering fleet vehicle pricing for municipalities.
The council approved the purchase of the vehicle after budgeting $37,000 in 2022 budget. The truck will replace a 2005 model, which is currently in use by the department.
Wolfe said the truck will be equipped with the needed equipment to plow snow.
Lions Club lease approved
After months of discussion the council approved a newly drawn up lease between the town and the Waterloo Lions Club for the lease of the historic “Comfort Station” which sits just north of the Norfolk Southern train tracks in downtown.
The Lions Club has leased the building for used mainly for storage for several years, at a cost of $1 a year.
Town Attorney Andrew Kruse said the lease is similar to one that was drafted several years ago.
Ken Suber, a member of the council and Lions Club secretary, said the building will be used this year during town-wide events in 2022. Suber abstained from voting on the issue because he was a member of the club.
“We are excited to see something happen down there,” Jessup said.
