AUBURN — Progress toward a new home for the DeKalb County Highway Department continued on a fast pace Monday.
DeKalb County Commissioners took steps toward a meeting March 1, when they hope to gain permission from the County Council to buy and sell land.
Commissioners want to buy 19 acres on the east side of Waterloo for the Highway Department’s new headquarters. They also want to sell the department’s current location in Auburn, north of Eckhart Park.
Commissioners would pay $1,073,000 for the Waterloo land at 3942 U.S. 6 — the average of two appraisals of the property. It includes an 11,000-square-foot, heated building.
They now have obtained two appraisals of the existing highway department site, averaging $305,000.
Brett Henderson, current owner of part of the Waterloo property, is likely to bid on buying the Highway Department’s current Auburn location, said Commissioner Todd Sanderson.
Commissioners discussed holding a public hearing on the evening of March 8 or March 15 to discuss the sale of the Auburn site. They might accept bids from potential buyers at the same meeting.
Sanderson proposed giving Henderson a year to fully vacate the Waterloo property if the county buys it. The county would have access to begin building a new maintenance garage, which Sanderson said could cost less than $500,000.
In turn, the Highway Department would ask for a full year to move out of the Auburn site.
After the move to Waterloo, “I think it’s going to be such a positive change that the morale of your employees will be better,” Sanderson told Ben Parker, county highway superintendent.
In other highway news, commissioners discussed meeting with City of Auburn officials to discuss replacing the Morningstar Road bridge over Cedar Creek. A new bridge would have a walkway for pedestrians, likely on its south side.
Topics for the meeting would include how much the city is willing to contribute toward the bridge project. Parker estimated it would cost $650,000 to $680,000, plus about $70,000 for engineering and design.
“I think it’s beneficial for both” the city and county, Parker said about replacing the bridge.
Commissioners agreed to a move that would see the county surveyor’s office and the county’s child support office trade places. The surveyor would move to the county office building at 220 E. 7th St. The child support office would move to the first floor of the courthouse, where it would have the security of the building’s weapons-screening checkpoint.
While the surveyor’s office is being remodeled, the child support office would move temporarily to a recently renovated space in the basement of the county office building at 215 E. 9th St.
Commissioner William Hartman said he continues to be interested in adding more office space on the upper floor at 215 E. 9th St., by building a floor over an open atrium.
Also Monday, commissioners appointed Taiylor Wineland of Garrett to an open seat on the DeKalb County Plan Commission. The opening required the selection of a Democrat.
“I think she’ll be a great addition,” said Commissioner Mike Watson, who nominated Wineland. He said she also serves on the Garrett Public Library board of trustees.
