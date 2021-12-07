AUBURN — The Auburn Redevelopment Commission had one item to take into consideration before Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled city council meeting.
The commission, with a quorum of three members, approved payment of $216,207.37 to R.L. McCoy Inc. of Columbia City for the work it completed on the Peckhart Ditch bridge and Lenora Lane.
Crews recently completed the bridge which allows access to the Home Depot shopping center from Astral At Auburn. The road is currently open.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell said the company just has a few items to complete after the first of the year and next spring including stripping of the bridge and roadway.
“They did a good job of staying on schedule,” he said.
McConnell anticipates that once all of the work is complete the city will save around $30,000 on the project. The total cost of the project was around $880,000.
The third payment to R.L. McCoy was up for final approval during the payment of claims by the city council Tuesday night.
The two remaining items on Tuesday’s agenda were informational.
McConnell said he and other representatives from the city met with representatives from Jones Petrie , an architectural firm from Fort Wayne, on Nov. 8 to discuss design work for downtown improvements.
Survey crews are currently completing work, which will allow design work to begin in the next couple of months.
The city is looking to make improvements downtown to the sidewalks, streetscapes and adding other amenities as it continues to revitalize the downtown district.
McConnell said with the current bidding climate the project may have to be done in phases. It is the city’s hope that work can begin early next summer.
“I thought it was a very productive meeting, they were open to our suggestions,” said Larry Cooney, redevelopment commission secretary. “We suggested they talk to local businesses and get their input.”
The final update on the agenda was on the Union Street reconstruction from 1st Street to 7th Street. The city received Community Crossing grant monies to help pay for the project which is scheduled to be completed by early 2023.
McConnell said that sewer work along the corridor has to be completed before the reconstruction of the road can take place. The sewer work is scheduled for 2022.
Local resident Tammy Fink was recently appointed to the commission. She will take the seat currently held by Penny Silberg who chose not to accept the seat for 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.