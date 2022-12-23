GARRETT — A Garrett man suffered scratches following a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of C.R. 19, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Police said Willie Jones, 20, of Garrett, suffered scratches to his right arm. Police estimated damage to Jones’ 2011 Chevrolet Equinox to be at least $5,000.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
According to a news release, Jones was driving north in the 6200 block of C.R. 19 at too high of a speed to negotiate a 90-degree turn onto C.R. 62. Police said Jones’ vehicle tipped onto its side, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Police said Jones fled the scene but was later located east of the crash site with minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.