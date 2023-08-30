Local police officers make three arrests
AUBURN — Local police made three arrests Aug. 28, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Bryce Carteaux, 41, of the 3100 block of Crescent Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of terms of bond (possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Roger Boese, 65, of the 16900 block of Antwerp Road, Harlan, was arrested at 2:38 p.m. Aug. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a controlled substance, both Level 6 felonies).
Ronald Miller, 47, of the 700 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Aug. 28 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal confinement, a Level 3 felony.
