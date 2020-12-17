Today, I want to focus on another parenting plan consideration. What will your parenting plan look like if you are using the “parallel parenting” style of co-parenting? I have written about parallel parenting before, but I want to share more.
Remember, “parallel parenting” (from findlaw.com) is parenting your child(ren) without traditional co-parenting and communication. It allows parents to detach from each other and not engage in frequent discussions about day-to-day issues. Each parent is in charge of custodial decisions, while the child(ren) are under that parent’s care.
As a co-parenting education instructor and co-parenting coach, I believe this style of co-parenting for your child(ren) would be best suited for high-conflict cases, especially in the beginning stages of separation or divorce. Other reasons for maybe using this style of co-parenting could be for cases where one parent is co-parenting with a toxic ex, or maybe for cases where abuse has occurred. Maybe this would be a style of co-parenting for couples who just can’t communicate in a healthy way, because of unresolved anger and emotion attached to their separation or divorce and their case in court.
I have said before that I am not a fan of any of these alternative styles of co-parenting for the long term. I do, however, support these alternative styles of co-parenting for those couples who are seriously working on setting a standard and an expectation for how they want to co-parent and during the time they may be putting their parenting plan and their co-parenting plan together.
In my opinion, the hope would be for “parallel parenting” to be used as a tool to help parents overcome any anger and emotion (maybe attend an anger management course), to use while addressing possible abuse issues or allegations, and to maybe begin regular counseling sessions, so that in time, parents can begin a traditional style of co-parenting.
Parents can begin to learn effective, respectful and responsible communication through using co-parenting apps, and I have made mention of some of them in previous columns, but co-parenting apps such as Our Family Wizard, AppClose, and Talking Parents, just to name a few. There are many more, and Google is your friend, if you are searching for a co-parenting app that meets the needs for your co-parenting relationship.
This is so that parents can begin co-parenting in a way that has the least amount of tension and upset for the child(ren), and so that the child(ren) are not affected in a negative way that could be long-lasting, because of their parents’ decision to separate or divorce and so that the child(ren) do not have to recover from their parents’ co-parenting.
As I said, I am not a fan of this style of co-parenting for the duration of a co-parenting timeline, which is age of youngest child to the age of 18. That being said, I do understand the possibility of this being the best for some cases, depending on circumstances that I mentioned.
I have been instructing court-ordered co-parenting education for almost five years, and I have never had a workshop attendee that is co-parenting using the parallel parenting style of co-parenting, so I can only assume that this is not a favored style of co-parenting in the family court system. either.
I hope you all have a great week.
