ANGOLA — Six local students from TrineOnline were named to Trine University's President's List for the spring 2020 term.
To earn President's List honors, TrineOnline students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade-point average of 3.75-4.0.
Area students named to the President's List:
• Kimberly Burkholder of Hamilton, majoring in criminal justice;
• Christopher Clark of Hamilton, majoring in applied management;
• Briann Hildenbrand of Huntertown, majoring in applied management;
• Patrick Hook of Kendallville, majoring in accounting;
• Chase Norton of Auburn, majoring in health care administration; and
• Seth Price of Waterloo, majoring in associate in business administration.
TrineOnline allows students to complete associate, bachelor's and master's degree at their own pace in an online setting. More information is at trine.edu/online.
