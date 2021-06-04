AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has been designated as an affiliate Main Street program.
“We are excited to continue our momentum in collaboration with Main Street America,” said Ann Finchum, executive director of Auburn Main Street.
Auburn Main Street said its mission is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown — rich in character and engaging for all.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of nationally recognized affiliate programs in recognition of their commitment to creating meaningful improvements in their downtowns and commercial districts using the Main Street Approach, a framework for preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
“We are thrilled to acknowledge this year’s 337 Main Street affiliate programs and their commitment to revitalizing their downtowns and commercial districts,” said Patrice Frey, president and chief executive officer of Main Street America. “During a difficult year, these Main Street programs have proven their unique ability to generate impressive economic outcomes, preserve the character of their downtowns, and lift up their communities.”
In 2020, Main Street America programs generated $4.14 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 4,356 net new businesses, generated 14,988 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 8,488 historic buildings, and clocked 983,702 volunteer hours.
The Auburn Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Main Street America Affiliate, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for 40 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.
According to the organization, since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $89.57 billion in new public and private investment, generated 687,321 net new jobs and 154,435 net new businesses, and rehabilitated more than 303,836 buildings. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
