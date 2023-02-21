AUBURN — Youth ages 8-13 will take to the stage for another original collection of fables, “Aesop Unmasked.”
This stage play was written and directed by Mary Kay Clark by request from the 2022 cast of “A Bagful of Fables.” The entire original cast has returned for this upcoming production plus 10 new actors.
The play features one classic, “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” as well as several lesser-known fables like “The Woodcutter” and “The Mermaid.” Each fable has a moral lesson but has been twisted with many hilarious surprises.
Tucker Payne returns as Aesop, who introduces each fable using the cast members from the chorus, who provide all of the sound effects for the production.
Cast members include: Tucker Payne, Aubrey Dunn, Myla Scheumann, Grayson Kling, Lennon Cordial, Susan Anderson, Theo Rowe, Gage Brzezinsky, Arya Hovey, Jennavieve McWhirter, Lilly Kathryn McWhirter, Annabelle McWhirter, Clara Foote, Macie Hathaway, Maleigha Kling, Sophia Eyster, Vera Barriente, Ellianna McWhirter, Hudson Foote and Cecilia Taylor.
“Aesop Unmasked” runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave. The production time is an hour with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are reserved seating and available at the door or ahead of time at ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com.
