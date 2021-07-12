AUBURN — After fielding complaints from area farmers on the timeliness in which drainage issues are handled in the county, changes have been made within the surveyor’s and drainage board’s offices.
Several area farmers voiced their concerns during the June 28 DeKalb County Commissioners meeting, complaining that it takes years to get drainage projects started in the county.
It was at that meeting that Nathan Frye, deputy surveyor, admitted that there has been an issue with getting work done in the county for decades.
Bill Hartman, president of the DeKalb County Commissioners, said during the June 28 meeting that the issue is 50 to 60 years in the making.
Frye was present at Monday’s DeKalb County Council meeting to discuss changes to his office, which he said have been ongoing since the first part of the year. The changes started with the naming of Michelle Lassiter as office manager in March.
“This has been a good step,” Frye said of the promotion of Lassiter, who is currently doing the job of two people.
With that, Frye asked for approval to consolidate the offices, which would in turn allow for one budget to be submitted for 2022. That approval was granted.
With the blessing of the commissioners, Frye asked to raise the department’s work week from a 35-hour week to a 40-hour week to help with the backlog of paperwork. That too was approved after Frye said the money was in his budget to cover the extra hours.
The surveyor’s office will begin its 40-hour work week in August.
He also asked for a part-time person to assist Lassiter in the office. The council had Frye hold off on that hire until the 2022 budgets were approved. He also asked for wage adjustments, which will be figured into the budget.
He said those adjustments would bring his department in line with departments in neighboring counties.
During the June 28 meeting, Frye said the county is on track to complete at least five more drainage projects this year.
“He needs the 40 hours so he can get the work done,” said Robert Krafft, councilman.
Council discusses
tax modification
An ordinance, which died due to a lack of a motion or second at the June 14 council meeting, was reintroduced by DeKalb County Council President Richard Ring Monday.
The ordinance to raise the local tax rate on the special tax used to pay for the Community Correction building, would have set money aside for a proposed new jail. Ring proposed raising the tax from 0.13% to 0.2%, the maximum amount allowed for the tax.
“I put this back on because I believe it needs to be discussed to let everyone know where we stand,” Ring said.
Ring had to support his own motion to get a second from the council to open discussion. In doing so, the council quickly voiced their displeasure with wanting to raise the tax rate.
“This looks like something coming out of Washington D.C.,” said Dave Yarde, councilman. “There is currently no plan in place. People can’t take a lot more, I am really concerned.”
Eldonna King agreed with Yarde, “I feel this is preemptive. I am not comfortable raising taxes.”
Ring said there is no question that the county is going to be faced with building a new jail at some point in the near future because of maintenance issues and overcrowding at the current facility.
All of the council members who spoke on the issue agreed there is a need for the new jail. Their concern is the lack of a plan at this point or a fixed cost.
In taking a vote on the issue Ring was the only “yes” vote.
Council approves abatement waivers
During a brief public hearing, the council approved three waivers for local manufacturers who didn’t submit the proper yearly paperwork for their tax abatements. The waivers were for Techo-Bloc Midwest, MCP Investments LLC and Paragon Steel.
President Ring said the last two times waivers such as these came in front of the council, he voted “no” each time. This time he was making an exception because of COVID in 2020.
“COVID was an anomaly and rare occurrence,” he said.
In taking a vote on the issue, it passed 4-3 with Dave Yarde, Amy Prosser and William VanWye all casting dissenting votes.
The only company that had representation at Monday’s meeting was Techo-Bloc Midwest, who has put safety guards in place to rectify the issue in the future.
Resolution allowing for electronic meetings approved
If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is the need to be able to operate a public board meeting virtually. The council’s resolution, which was approved, is modeled off of one from the state.
Members utilizing relectronic communications for a meeting can only do so for one meeting, then they must attend the next one in person, and no more than 50% of the council can attend virtually. There are also several other stipulations written into the ordinance to prevent abuse of the system.
In discussing the issue, Ring said the council is looking at purchasing equipment to be able to have virtual meetings, which would allow the public to participate.
“This would give individuals the opportunity to be involved,” he said.
The last order of businesses on the agenda was the consensus to change the council’s meeting schedule to meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. This would allow the commissioners to hold their regular meetings each Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The change was approved by the council and will take effect in November as several budget meetings are already on the calendar for September.
