Leaf pick-up begins Monday
AUBURN — The City of Auburn Street Department will begin picking up leaves Monday, with plans to continue through the beginning of December.
Collection will be divided into two sections, east of Cedar Creek and west of Cedar Creek.
For the first week, crews will cover the whole city. Following the first week, crews will alternate between sections by week. Crews will alternate between the sections on this schedule:
• Oct. 26-30, west;
• Nov. 2-6, east;
• Nov. 9-13, west;
• Nov. 16-20, east;
• Nov. 23-25, west (Monday-Wednesday only); and
• Nov. 30-Dec. 4, east.
City officials said the schedule is tentative and may overlap due to heavy leaf falls or weather conditions.
Leaves should be placed at the curb on the first day for each area’s collection week. Only one pass per street will be made during the collection week.
Collection of brush and limbs will be put on hold during leaf collections. Leaf piles containing brush and limbs will not be picked up.
