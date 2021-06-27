ASHLEY — A two vehicle crash at the 339 mile marker on Interstate 69 just south of Ashley Saturday night severely injured a motorist from Indianapolis.
At approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday, State Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post responded to the accident in the northbound lane of I-69. Upon arrival troopers found a 2011 Toyota Camry with heavy front end damage after it apparently crashed into the rear of a 2000 Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer driven by DeWayne Frederick, 33, of Flint, Michigan.
The driver of the Camry, Heath Green, 47, of Indianapolis was found to have sustained severe injuries to his head and lower leg areas and was bleeding heavily from one leg. Trooper James Bailey applied a tourniquet to Green’s leg to control the bleeding until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene.
Once on scene Steuben County EMS and Ashley Fire Department personnel took over medical care for Green. He was transported from the scene via ambulance to a Fort Wayne area hospital, where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Trooper Bailey’s preliminary investigation revealed that Green’s vehicle had been traveling northbound at an excessive rate of speed while coming upon Fredrick’s semi-trailer. There was no evidence on the roadway to suggest that Green’s vehicle took any evasive action to avoid impacting the semi-trailer. All equipped lighting on the rear of Fredrick’s semi-trailer was found to be in proper working order.
Fredrick stated that he was traveling at approximately 65 mph when his trailer was struck from behind. He did not sustain any injuries.
Open alcohol containers were found in Green’s vehicle. Although alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor, due to Green’s medical condition, normal road side testing procedures for determining a driver’s alcohol level were not possible at the crash scene. Further investigation will be forthcoming.
When completed, Trooper Bailey’s investigation will be turned over to the DeKalb County Prosecutor for full review and determination of any and all charges.
Trooper Bailey was assisted at the scene by Trooper Ben Walker and Alejandro Hernandez, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Ashley Fire Department, Steuben County EMS and C Noels Towing service.
