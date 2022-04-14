AUBURN — In anticipation of receiving Community Crossing grant funding, the City of Auburn is preparing to bid five of its road projects for 2022 in an effort to get a jump on the projects.
The Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety on Thursday approved Mayor Mike Ley to sign a contract with INDOT and City Engineer Daryl McConnell to advertise for bids contingent on receiving the grant dollars.
Thursday’s approval will allow the city to get a jump on the process if they are notified before the next Board of Works and Public Safety meeting on April 28.
This year’s projects include: Auburn Meadows, Bridgewater Section II, 15th Street to Center Street, a mill and fill project, Iwo Street and portions of 19th, 18th and 13th streets.
McConnell told the board that he is expecting to hear from the state within the week on this year’s grant recipients.
In an effort to keep the city’s buildings up to date, the board approved a contract with MartinRiley architects and engineers for $3,400, with up to $500 being reimbursed, for the study of the roof on City Hall.
Ley said the company will be doing an in-depth study of the roof because there is currently a leak that can’t be found. While crews are on scene, Ley asked them to examine the condition of the entire roof as the building features three distinct roof lines.
Core drillings and samples will be taken and MartinRiley will provide an estimate for any repairs.
Ley also presented a contract with Knott Drainage and Excavation Inc. for $20,000 to tear down a city owned property at 116 W. 5th St.
The city purchased the home in hopes of building a parking lot on the land. They are also in talks with the owner of two additional parking lots along 5th Street. If the city purchases those parcels of land, plans are in place to renovate that section of 5th Street.
“This by far was the best bid in terms of dollars and scope of work,” Ley said.
Street Superintendent Bill Brandon presented his final set of bids for materials for the 2022 season, with the board approving each of the bids. Pavement Solutions extended prices for 2022 on three of its bids.
In other business after Thursday’s meeting, the Board of Works, city administration and Ann Finchum and Mike Littlejohn of the Downtown Auburn Business Association discussed locations for this season’s farmers market.
With construction slated to start on the downtown streetscape project, Finchum and Littlejohn were looking for answers for the city’s Saturday farmers markets, which have been growing over the years.
The first request was to close Cedar Street between 7th and 9th streets. That idea was met with hesitation from everyone involved because it would require closing the turn lane on 7th Street — a state road.
Natalie DeWitt, an Auburn City Council member who was in attendance, suggested the use of the new temporary parking lot the city created along Cedar Creek for the Saturday markets.
That idea was met with approval from everyone involved for 2022. The Wednesday morning market will remain at its current location along Main Street in downtown Auburn.
The farmers market runs from May through October on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Moving forward, DABA will continue to explore its options for the perfect location for 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.